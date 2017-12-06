Parkhill water supply returns positive E Coli reading

|
The Parkhill water supply, which services 24 properties, has been chlorinated from this morning after a routine water test returned a positive E Coli reading.
The reticulation system is being been flushed to ensure the chlorine is throughout the system and the affected properties individually visited. Residents are being advised that the supply will be chlorinated until further notice.
