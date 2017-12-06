Water restrictions start for Stratford

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 12:28

The dry weather in Central Taranaki has finally taken its toll on the Stratford water supply.

Stratford District Council will impose water restrictions from Thursday 7 December 2017. Director Assets, Victoria Araba says "Demand has grown to a level that means we must impose water restrictions. This is in accordance with resource consent conditions."

The water restrictions apply to those using the Stratford, Toko or Midhirst water supply, and mean a total ban on sprinkler and irrigation systems, and on unattended hoses. Handheld hoses can be used depending on your house number. Even numbered houses on even days and odd numbered houses on odd days.

Residents are asked to help conserve water by turning off taps and fixing leaking taps and pipes.

The restrictions remain in place until further notice. The last water restrictions imposed for Stratford District was in February 2016.