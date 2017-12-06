Police seeking information after shot fired in Shirley

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 12:45

Christchurch Police are continuing to investigate an incident where a shot was fired through a window of a house in Shirley on Monday night.

Around 10:30pm, a man was shot while inside his house on Golf Links Road, from what is believed to be an air rifle.

He suffered minor injuries and is now recovering, however this is an innocent person in their own home and we are determined to find whoever is responsible.

Canterbury Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area on Monday evening and remembers seeing anything suspicious.

In addition to this, anyone who has CCTV cameras in the area is asked to contact Police.

Any relevant information can be provided to Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.