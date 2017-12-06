Hamilton urged to continue conserving water

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 13:01

With further long fine spells forecast, Hamilton City Council is seriously urging residents to please continue to conserve water.

The current level of water use the Council has seen in the past fortnight is approximately 27 per cent above the historical average for December.

The sustained period of high-consumption days in the past two to three weeks is very unusual in December and more typical of late January. The only previous time the Council has seen a similar period of sustained high water use in December was back in 2010.

If this level of demand continues, a move to Water Alert level 2 will be needed, which means sprinklers and watering systems can only be used on alternate days between 6am and 8am, and 6pm and 8pm.

Hamilton is currently sitting on Water Alert Level 1, which means sprinklers can only be used between 6am and 8am, and 6pm and 8pm.

To avoid or delay the water alert level climbing higher, it is extremely important that residents follow the water use restrictions currently in place and use water wisely.

Those with concerns about improper water use can fill in the water concern form at: smartwater.org.nz/water-concern-form