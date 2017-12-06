Hapai Te Hauora urges community action on kauri crisis

|
HÄpai Te Hauora supports calls from iwi and the Independent MÄori Statutory Board urging the Auckland Council to implement the total closure of the WaitÄkere ranges to prevent the spread of kauri dieback disease. Yesterday councillors at the environment and community committee meeting voted 11 to 7 against the resolution to close the ranges. Instead, they opted for a compromise, closing high-risk areas only and citing logistical issues around the enforcement of a full ban as a major reason for the decision.
"We are disappointed by the failed vote to close the WaitÄkere Ranges" said Anthony Hawke, General Manager MÄori Public Health at HÄpai Te Hauora "Experts have made it clear that this is a crisis and our kauri are at grave risk. Visitors are choosing to ignore the extensive signage and warnings about kauri dieback disease and it’s clear that anything less than a full ban will be insufficient to save our kauri from further damage."
HÄpai Te Hauora supports the rÄhui recently placed on the WaitÄkere Ranges. "While we’re disappointed about the Auckland Council decision there are steps we can take as a community to prevent the spread of kauri dieback diease." We encourage whÄnau to educate themselves and their communities about the reasons for the rÄhui and to stay away from the WaitÄkere Ranges."
HÄpai Te Hauora also urges people to express their support for the councillors who voted for the full closure, and their disappointment at the decision of the councillors who voted against.
Votes for: Renata Blair James Brown Cathy Casey Christine Fletcher John Walker Wayne Walker John Watson
Votes against: Penny Hulse Bill Cashmore Ross Clow Linda Cooper Chris Darby Phil Goff Richard Hills Mike Lee Daniel Newman Desley Simpson Greg Sayers
To learn more about kauri dieback disease see here: https://www.kauridieback.co.nz/
