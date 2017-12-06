Skylight Trust's Heather Henare honoured as a hero

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 14:55

Chief Executive Heather Henare has been awarded a local hero medal at the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year awards for her work helping families and children through tough times.

Heather was awarded her local hero medal at a ceremony at the Beehive Monday night.

Heather Henare is acknowledged as someone who never shies away from the hard stuff, like working to stop child abuse and family violence and helping children and whanau recover from trauma. Many years ago she started working to help stop child abuse by working with the community and Child, Youth and Family before taking the helm of Women’s Refuge for almost a decade. Bringing all that knowledge with her she became Skylight’s Chief Executive two years ago.

The Skylight Trust supports children and whanau to navigate through tough times by building resilient individuals and communities. It offers counselling support, information, and guidance to help people through grief, loss and trauma.

Skylight supports over 16,000 New Zealanders each year.

Heather Henare says she is humbled to be acknowledged alongside many other outstanding New Zealanders who give their time and energy to make New Zealand a better place.She says, "Skylight is a small, but important part of the not-for-profit support structure that New Zealanders rely on when the going gets tough."

"For myself and I’m sure others working in this sector, that this work wouldn’t be possible without the support of all the wonderful people to whom contribute every day to improving the lives of others. I’ve been fortunate enough to work my passion all my working life, for me that has been a real privilege. It’s good to see recognition of the contribution our sector makes to the wellbeing of New Zealanders."