Dunedin City Council announces new finance manager

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 15:56

After an extensive search and a long wait for just the right person, Dave Tombs has been appointed to the position of General Manager Commercial and Finance.

He brings with him experience in strategic financial management, long term and short budgeting and forecasting, overall strategic planning, audit liaison, information technology, corporate governance and records management and has a long and successful career history in both the public and private sectors.

DCC Chief Executive Officer Dr Sue Bidrose is very pleased to announce Mr Tombs’ appointment.

"Dave is a successful Chief Financial Officer and Executive Manager Corporate Services at Hinchinbrook Shire Council near Townsville, Queensland. He comes with strong public service values and a reputation for delivering, but also a wealth of experience from his time at KPMG and the Education sector. This mix of skills will be a great fit with the role here at the DCC."

Mr Tombs, who originates from the UK, will start at the DCC in early January 2018.

He says it will be nice to return to a city that experiences four seasons, especially a city as exciting as Dunedin.

"I think the job is a terrific opportunity to work as part of Council’s leadership team to help Dunedin become the great small city it strives to be. I think it is perfect timing arriving in a 10 Year Plan year, as it gives me a chance to hear what the community wants to achieve over the next 10 years. "

Mr Tombs has enjoyed his time in Queensland and will stay in touch with his friends and colleagues.

"But our family is really looking forward to moving to Dunedin and experiencing the advantages the city has to offer."