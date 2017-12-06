Plan your travel ahead of industrial action on train services

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 16:36

People who usually travel by train should plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements on Friday, 8 December.

No trains will be operating from 2am on Friday until 2am on Saturday because of industrial action.

Due to the short notice of the industrial action Auckland Transport will not be able to put on extra buses in place of train services.

AT is seeking limited additional buses to support some bus routes.

Ferry and bus services will operate as normal.

Auckland Transport’s Chief Transport Services Officer, Mark Lambert says: "We are sorry but with no trains operating, the roads will be busy and there will be delays. People should consider options such as travelling outside peak times, sharing rides, cycling or walking. People should also talk to their employer about their work situation."

Mr Lambert says AT staff will be on duty at some busy locations to assist customers with information and advice. Updates will be provided on the AT website, Twitter and Facebook.

More than 30,000 people travel by train around Auckland on an average weekday.

When making travel plans check if services are available here: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/