Road works on Waipu Bypass are ahead of schedule

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 16:37

The NZ Transport Agency advises motorists that its road repair and maintenance work on State Highway 1 through the Waipu Bypass is progressing well and is now expected to finish ahead of schedule well before Christmas.

Work to replace the final section of road surface between Nova Scotia Drive and Shoemaker Road will begin tonight (Wednesday) and continue through the weekend. The work is to improve safety and resilience on this stretch of the state highway.

During the daytime on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, SH1 will be reduced to one lane for northbound vehicles with traffic management in place.

There will be a detour down Nova Scotia Drive for southbound traffic. The detour is not suitable for HPMV trucks, so they will be managed through the site at appropriate times.

The final seal will be laid, weather permitting, on Monday night. The resealing was originally scheduled to finish the weekend before Christmas.

