Kiwis ramp up for equality and social justice, one present at a time

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 17:19

Small towns have the biggest hearts for equality and social justice, according to Oxfam Unwrapped’s Generosity Index 2017, with the Tasman town of Upper Moutere topping the list for the seventh time running - an unprecedented record.

The Generosity Index ranks the most generous towns in New Zealand based on the number of gifts purchased per capita. This year, Upper Moutere was followed by St Andrews (Canterbury) and Takaka, another Tasman town that has come within the top 5 most generous towns for the past four years.

Richard Kempthorne, Mayor of the Tasman District Council, said: "I am very proud of the people of Upper Moutere, but also of the people of Takaka, for the contribution they have made to Oxfam Unwrapped. They have repeated a high level of giving to the programme. It is admirable of this community."

Oxfam Unwrapped helps vulnerable communities around the world address layers of complex struggles linked to poverty, one gift at a time. Through gift purchases, the programme has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars this year, making it one of the biggest fundraisers for Oxfam New Zealand.

These donations are vital in supporting Oxfam’s programmes in the Pacific surrounding creating sustainable income, education and healthcare provision, access to safe water and women’s rights.

Oxfam Unwrapped’s bestsellers include honey bees to provide honey farm training in Vanuatu, school supplies to assist a child’s learning, or donkeys which help rural communities cart lifesaving supplies like clean water to their villages.

Kiwis can choose a gift for their loved one from a catalogue of items needed in developing communities - the donation goes towards the people in those communities and their loved one receives a card describing the gift and the difference it will make.

Gifts can be purchased at https://www.oxfamunwrapped.org.nz/ or by calling toll-free on 0800 600 700.

The top ten most generous towns in Oxfam Unwrapped’s Generosity Index 2017 are:

Upper Moutere (Tasman region)

St Andrews (Canterbury)

Takaka (Tasman region)

Waimauku (Auckland region)

Paparoa (Northland)

Raglan (Waikato)

Mokau (Waikato)

Waitati (Otago)

Charleston (West Coast)

Otautau (Southland)