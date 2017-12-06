Is your visitor accommodation consented and rated correctly?

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 17:30

With summer upon us, it’s a great time to think about whether your property meets the Mackenzie District Council’s consent and rating requirements for visitor accommodation.

Since 2004, it’s been a requirement that some short-term visitor accommodation used for more than three months needs a resource consent, depending on the number of people accommodated.

Visitor accommodation is defined under the district plan as ‘the use of land or buildings for short-term, commercial, living accommodation where the length of stay for any one visitor is not greater than three months at any one time.’

Visitor accommodation includes activities like renting out your own home (or holiday home) on a regular or irregular basis or renting out a separate building/sleep-out/minor unit on your property for visitor accommodation. It doesn’t include residential tenancies for longer than three months.

Property owners whose property is used for visitor accommodation also need to check that their property is correctly rated. From July this year, properties providing visitor accommodation have been rated according to a newly-introduced visitor accommodation rate.

"For the sake of fairness to all ratepayers, it’s important that properties offering visitor accommodation are rated correctly and have the appropriate resource consent," says Council planning manager, Karina Morrow.

Council will continue to monitor property use across the district to ensure that the right consents and rates are applied, Ms Morrow said.

More information is available on the Council website or by contacting our staff on 03 685 9010.

Reminder About Plan Change 13 Rules

Landowners are reminded that the rules relating to Plan Change 13 and land use in the Mackenzie Basin are now in effect.

This means that some landowners will require a resource consent for activities such as fencing, topdressing and vegetation clearance.

"If you’re not sure of the requirements then please check with our planning department to find out what’s needed," says planning manager, Karina Morrow.

"Even if you have consent from ECAN for an activity, in most cases consent will also be required from Mackenzie District Council," she says.

The council would be undertaking regular aerial monitoring of the Mackenzie Basin area and it was important that landowners were aware of how Plan Change 13 impacted on their activities, Ms Morrow says.

Plan Change 13 seeks to strike a balance between appropriate development and environmental protection within the Mackenzie Basin.

The Council’s planning department is happy to assist with any queries and can be contacted on (03) 685-9010 or by email at info@mackenzie.govt.nz.