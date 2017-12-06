Two Lotto players land $500,000 windfall

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 20:38

Two Auckland Lotto players will be shouting from the rooftops after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Crystal Mini Mart and Lotto in Auckland and Pak N Save Wairau Road in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday night.

By playing Lotto you’re helping fund important organisations like the Coastguard and Surf Life Saving NZ, who are helping Kiwis stay safe in the water this summer.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.