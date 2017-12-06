Tim Brown scores World Class Welly Award

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 22:16

Former professional footballer and Allbirds co-founder Tim Brown has won this year’s World Class Welly Award at a gala event held at Te Papa Tongarewa National Museum of New Zealand.

Five years ago Tim Brown, former midfield striker for Wellington Phoenix and the All Whites, teamed up with Joey Zwillinger, a San Francisco based engineer and renewables expert, to launch Allbirds. Today Allbirds is a team of nearly 100 people based in San Francisco selling merino wool shoes into the United States, New Zealand and Australia.

Wellington San Francisco Society Co-chair Chris Lipscombe is delighted to see Tim Brown acknowledged for his success in launching a global brand in San Francisco.

‘Wellington has a great story to tell,’ says Lipscombe. ‘Successful businesses like Allbirds help raise our profile in key markets like the United States. San Francisco can be our stepping stone.’

With members in both Wellington and San Francisco, the Wellington San Francisco Society supports and promotes business, cultural, sporting, educational and local government connections between the two cities.

The World Class Welly Award, presented by Sofitel Wellington, is awarded to people who have spent their formative years in Wellington and are now achieving internationally in their chosen fields. Previous winners include Anna Paquin and Rebecca Gibney.