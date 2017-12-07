Some rain coming in

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 08:04

A front from Australia is coming our way and will produce rain for the first time in a month on the West Coast.

At the same time daytime heating will lead to a few inland downpours around the Central North Island.

WeatherWatch.co.nz is currently forecasting some decent downpours on the West Coast of the South Island, but our latest data suggests the North Island will likely miss out on most of this wet weather, something we alluded to the other day but are now more confidently locking in.

The heatwave continues in Central Otago now almost a month of daytime highs several days above the normal. Today some in Central Otago will climb into the low to mid 30s. However, there are signs cooler more average weather will arrive next week with daytime highs in Alexandra of around 20 to 23 degrees.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz