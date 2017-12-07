Civic Awards celebrate community's champions

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 08:18

Building bridges between cultures and sharing business skills with the community are two of the common themes amongst the recipients of the 2017 Hamilton City Council Civic Awards.

The Awards will be presented in a ceremony at 10am this Friday, 8 December, in the Council Chamber.

Jo de Lisle, Jenevere Foreman, Richard Lawrence and Ravinder Powar have all been nominated for their efforts supporting the city’s new arrivals and/or ethnic communities.

Bernie and Kaye Crosby and Ken Williamson have been nominated for applying their business backgrounds to supporting, respectively, the health and education sectors.

The Civic Awards are an annual fixture in the Hamilton City Council calendar, celebrating the contributions to Hamilton made by the city's residents. Recipients are nominated by members of the community, with nominations assessed by the Council.

The full list of 2017 recipients:

- Bernie and Kaye Crosby - Services to Business and the Community

- Jo De Lisle - Services to Education and the Community

- Jenevere Foreman - Services to the Community

- Gail Gilbert - Services to the Community

- Peter Humphreys - Services to Social Justice

- Richard Lawrence - Services to the community

- Bill McArthur - Services to the Arts and the Community

- Mhyre Oman - Services to Sport

- Mark Perry - Services to the Arts and the Community

- Ravinder Powar - Services to the Community

- Dr Richard (Peter) Rothwell - Services to Medicine

- Anthea Simcock - Services to the Community

- Ken Williamson - Services to Education and the Community

- Rachel Wood - Services to the Community

- Marilyn Yeoman - Services to the Community.