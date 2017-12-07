Search underway for missing woman in Rotorua

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 08:15

Police and LandSAR teams are currently searching for a woman who is missing in the Blue Lake area, Rotorua.

The woman went for a run at around 8:30pm last night but failed to return and her husband rang Police.

Police deployed search teams in the area around 10:30pm and they have been looking all night for the missing woman.

More Police staff and volunteers are joining the search effort this morning.

Support is being provided to the woman's husband.