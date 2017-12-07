Police disrupt cocaine supply chain in the Wellington region

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 08:50

Police from the National Organised Crime Group yesterday concluded an operation targeting the supply of cocaine in the Wellington region.

The operation resulted in the arrests of three foreign nationals in Lower Hutt, who are believed to have imported cocaine from overseas for distribution in the Wellington area.

Two Columbian nationals aged in their 20s and 30s and a Malaysian man in his 50s were found to be in possession of approximately 1kg of cocaine when they were arrested in Lower Hutt yesterday morning.

They are facing a range of charges including supplying cocaine and possession of cocaine for supply and will appear in Wellington District Court today.

Search warrants were also executed yesterday at number of addresses in the Hutt Valley.

As a result, Police seized a further 350gms of cocaine.

Detective Inspector Stu Graham, who headed the operation, says yesterday’s seizures and arrests are a great result.

"This is an example of Police’s commitment to disrupt these transnational organised crime groups who are attempting to profit from a drug that would cause significant harm in our communities.

"Police will continue to work with our international partners and Customs to actively target those people who choose to bring harmful drugs into New Zealand, so we can seize it before it gets into our community."