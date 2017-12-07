Wanaka Community House receives funding boost

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 11:50

Central Lakes Trust and the Otago Community Trust today announce a $2.1 million funding boost to support the Wanaka Community House project for the Upper Clutha area.

Central Lakes Trust approved $1.4 million support for the project at its recent November board meeting.

"This will be a fantastic asset for the Upper Clutha community," says Bernie Lepper, deputy chair of Central Lakes Trust and chairperson of Alexandra Community House Trust.

Central Lakes Trust provided support to the Alexandra Community House for their project back in 2010 - 2012, and have witnessed what a huge success this has been in increasing accessibility to information and services.

"Having multiple social services under one roof has efficiencies in operational resources, and creates a much more productive and collaborative environment for those working and attending the house," she says.

Newly appointed CEO of Central Lakes Trust, Susan Finlay is in full agreement with Bernie. "With growth in any district comes challenges to meet the demands of that growth. Wanaka is in need of this facility, many social services come in from outside the region and having this community house as a hub will be very beneficial for the community members accessing and utilising the facility.

"We look forward to the Wanaka community getting behind the project and making the house a reality," she says.

Otago Community Trust approved a $700,000 donation towards the project.

Ross McRobie, Chair of Otago Community Trust says the Trust is pleased to be supporting this much needed community asset for the Upper Clutha area. Both Central Lakes Trust and the Otago Community Trust appreciate the growing demand for a dedicated community hub for Upper Clutha’s rapidly growing community.

McRobie highlights that "the donation reflects the strong desire by Trustees to support community projects which promote collaboration, provide multi use spaces and have ongoing wide community use which in turn enhances community participation" he says.

"This funding means a great deal to us and to the people of the Upper Clutha", Wanaka Community House Charitable Trust chairwoman Dame Sukhi Turner said.

"It is a tremendous boost to the community. We are delighted to be a step closer to our vision of offering a space where like-minded agencies and services can come together under one roof to build a strong connected community and work together to enhance community wellbeing".

The Wanaka Community House is specifically designed to house community organisations who provide services within the Upper Clutha region. The total cost estimate of the build is $3.8 million.

To date Wanaka Community House Charitable Trust have 26 agencies interested in tenancies, with only one more office to allocate.

The proposed building will be split into two distinct components.

The southern end will comprise a hall that has the capacity to seat approximately 140 people and will have an associated kitchen, storage and office space.

The remainder of the building will consist of a large meeting room which can be divided into two smaller rooms. It will have space for offices of varying sizes, a pastoral office, and public waiting room - for casual meetings and circulation, storage room for food bank items with easy access from the front of the building and toilets and washrooms.