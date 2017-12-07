Missing woman in Rotorua located safe and well

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 13:00

The woman who was missing in the Blue Lake area, Rotorua, after not returning from a run last night, has been located.

A LandSAR team found the woman, a British tourist in her 50s, on a track south of the Blue Lake shortly before 1pm.

It appears she took a wrong turn on what was supposed to be a short run, and got lost.

She is a bit shaken by the experience, but is otherwise ok.

Police are now reuniting the woman with her husband.

Police would like to thank the LandSAR volunteers who have taken part in the search for their time.