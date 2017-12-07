Library revamp done and dusted

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 13:18

The library team has its skates on today - putting the newly upgraded Havelock North library back together in time for its re-opening on Monday (December 11).

The Paris Magdalinos-designed building has been home to the village’s library since 1980 and over the last couple of months has gone through its first major revamp since opening those 30-plus years ago.

Technology that had arrived over those intervening years meant the size of the staff working area originally allocated was no longer required. Halving the administration area had made room for two meeting rooms and allowed the layout to be reconfigured, providing improved space and access for library users.

As part of the changes the central shelving units were now on wheels, making the spaces more flexible, said Hastings District Council’s facilities and programmes group manager Alison Banks.

"That means that if we need larger spaces for an event or group we can easily accommodate that. This is about making the very best of this beautiful building as well as future-proofing it for the technological changes that will no doubt continue to evolve."

By this morning (December 7), the 12-strong team had three quarters of the nearly 40,000 books back on the shelves. Libraries manager Kate Peterson was confident the library would be ready for Monday.

"We are really looking forward to people seeing it. A lot of the improvements are about giving our residents improved areas for meeting, relaxing and reading."

Council’s social and cultural development committee chairman Malcolm Dixon said the Havelock North community strongly supported their local library.

"I have no doubt they will be very pleased with the result. The changes make the best use of the space while remaining very true to what is one of our architecturally and culturally important buildings".

"We do want to thank our community for the positive way it has coped with the closures that have been needed to get this work done."

The library will re-open at 10am on Monday, and continue with its normal hours; Monday 10am to 6pm; Tuesday to Friday 9am to 6pm; Saturday 10am to 4pm.