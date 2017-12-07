51 entries for Gingerbread House competition

|
[ login or create an account ]
51 entries have been received for the 2017 Gingerbread House Competition, which this year includes a special category for replicas of Invercargill buildings.
The competition is back for a second year, organised by Invercargill City Council City Centre Co-ordinator Kari Graber.
Judging will take place on Friday, with guest judges Mayor Tim Shadbolt, pastry chef Bernadette Paisley, and Southland Boys’ High School teacher Brendan Baucke, who was formerly a junior Soux Chef at Roux Brothers restaurant in London.
Prizes include more than $300 in cash and prizes from local retailers and restaurants, with $150 cash going to the overall winner.
The display, in Cambridge Place Arcade, will be officially open to the public from Saturday December 9 during the Christmas Festival and Market, when all winners will be officially announced.
Members of the public are invited to vote for their favourite house until January 5.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.