51 entries for Gingerbread House competition

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 13:30

51 entries have been received for the 2017 Gingerbread House Competition, which this year includes a special category for replicas of Invercargill buildings.

The competition is back for a second year, organised by Invercargill City Council City Centre Co-ordinator Kari Graber.

Judging will take place on Friday, with guest judges Mayor Tim Shadbolt, pastry chef Bernadette Paisley, and Southland Boys’ High School teacher Brendan Baucke, who was formerly a junior Soux Chef at Roux Brothers restaurant in London.

Prizes include more than $300 in cash and prizes from local retailers and restaurants, with $150 cash going to the overall winner.

The display, in Cambridge Place Arcade, will be officially open to the public from Saturday December 9 during the Christmas Festival and Market, when all winners will be officially announced.

Members of the public are invited to vote for their favourite house until January 5.