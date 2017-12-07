Warm, dry weather continues for many - MetService

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 13:38

The hot temperatures experienced this week are expected to continue, although there is some rain for the west of the South Island to come in time for the weekend.

Maximum temperatures have exceeded 25C for many urban areas and some saw temperatures greater than 30C this week. Taumarunui was the hottest place yesterday with a maximum temperature of 31.6C. Overnight stayed warm too with minimum temperatures remaining firmly in the teens for many.

Although Milford Sound received 56mm of rain on Tuesday it really was the exception to the rule with the majority of New Zealand remaining rain-free.

Though the high pressure slowly moves east in the days to come it will not bring a break in the hot, dry conditions for many.

"A front is expected to move onto the South Island on Friday, breaking the dry streak along the west." said MetService meteorologist Gerrit Keyser. "Rain will fall almost exclusively over the west coast of the South Island, with the east coast only forecast a few spits."

Though a southwest wind change on Sunday eventually lowers maximum temperatures below 20C in the south and west of the South Island, the rest of the country remains warm during the weekend, especially for eastern regions. Northwesterly winds ahead of the front are expected to increase temperatures over Christchurch on Friday which is forecast to reach 33C (still a way off breaking the December record of 36C). Over the North Island, it will remain warm and muggy over the next three days.

The image shows the humidity-temperature index.

