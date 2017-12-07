Body found near Raglan

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 13:46

The body recovered by Police on the shoreline north of Papanui Point, Raglan on Monday 4 December 2017 has been identified as that of Doyle Frickey.

The 67-year-old from Hamilton was last seen while fishing on the Ruapuke Rocks on 25 September 2017.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Frickey’s family and friends.