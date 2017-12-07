Otago Polytechnic raises $30,000 for local charities

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 14:09

Otago Polytechnic’s Million Dollar Dinner has raised an additional $30,000 for local charities.

Three hundred guests celebrated the milestone $1 million raised by the annual Charity House initiative. The event, held at The Hub on Saturday night, included a three-course meal, live entertainment and a charity auction. The proceeds from the night will go to the following organisations: United Way, which distributes donations to Otago community charities on Otago Polytechnic’s behalf;

- the Wildlife Hospital, which is due to open in Dunedin in January;

- scholarships for Otago Polytechnic students.

About the Charity House

Each year for the past 11 years, Otago Polytechnic carpentry students have built a four-bedroom home with guidance from lecturers and the generous support of more than 20 local businesses. The finished Charity House is auctioned and all proceeds go to United Way, which distributes the funds to charities and worthy causes within Otago.

The 11th Otago Polytechnic Charity House sold on Saturday 18 November on campus for $270,000, a record price, outstripping last year’s previous record-beating price of $209,000.