Delays at SH29A Maungatapu roundabout this weekend

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 14:10

The NZ Transport Agency is encouraging drivers to avoid State Highway 29A at the Maungatapu roundabout this weekend as delays of up to 12 minutes are possible due to the relocation of the high voltage power lines.

Speed restrictions and lane closures will be in place on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December between the hours of 7am and 6pm and drivers travelling through will experience lengthy delays.

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes or plan travel outside of these hours to avoid delays at the busy worksite.

Read more about the project here: http://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/hairini-link/