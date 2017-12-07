Close-off date for redemption of free grand prix tickets

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 14:16

Vouchers for free tickets to the 2018 NZ Grand Prix distributed by Palmerston North City Council and Manawatu District Council have been well received by the community. Thousands have already redeemed their vouchers and are all set for a weekend of spectacular international racing.

Due to the overwhelming support, the 2018 NZ Grand Prix event promoters Speedworks Events have advised ticket vouchers need to be redeemed by 31 December.

"It is fantastic to hear the community has really got behind supporting the Grand Prix," says Mayor Grant Smith. "The city really appreciates this initiative from the promoter in providing our ratepayers with the opportunity of enjoying a weekend of top level racing. I strongly encourage people to redeem their vouchers so they don’t miss out."

Speedworks Events Promoter Geoff Short says "We have been astounded by the early response. We felt issuing the opportunity for free three-day tickets was the right thing to do as both Councils have been so supportive of this event.

"Due to the uptake in tickets, we have introduced a final date for redeeming the tickets so we can ensure we have adequate infrastructure in place to meet the expected numbers. We are also pleased with the rate of online ticket sales which continues to offer a 35 per cent discount.

45,000 vouchers were sent out with rates notices in November with a unique code for each ratepayer. The vouchers have a potential value of $3.15 million, but need to be redeemed online for tickets to be issued.

Mayor Grant Smith says, "We have been told that Manawatu District Council ratepayers have redeemed more tickets than our city - so I think there is a bit of a challenge there for our ratepayers. Don’t leave things too late to miss out, and redeem your vouchers before the year ends."

The New Zealand Grand Prix takes place 9 - 11 February at Manfeild in Feilding and Short says it is one of the most prestigious motor sport events in New Zealand, which attracts international drivers racing in one of only two Grand Prix held outside of Formula One.