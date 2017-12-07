Independent Assessment Board releases Wairoa District Council report

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 14:56

The Independent Assessment Board which oversees the CouncilMARK excellence programme is pleased to announce the release of the Wairoa District Council assessment report.

IAB Chair Toby Stevenson says CouncilMARK measures indicators across leadership, finance, asset management, service delivery and community engagement. Wairoa District Council’s is the sixteenth assessment report released this year and can be found here.

"Reports are completed by independent assessors under the direction of the board, and offer an independent assessment of each council’s performance in key areas," Mr Stevenson says. "The board is pleased to release Wairoa District Council’s report and congratulate the council for embarking on the process."

Mr Stevenson says CouncilMARK is designed to give councils and communities an informed and independent view on how they are carrying out their role as Councils, including on where they are excelling and areas for improvement.

Twelve councils have already signed up to participate in the CouncilMARK excellence programme from 2018.