Michael McGrath now missing for 200 days

Today marks 200 days since Michael McGrath was last seen at his Checketts Ave home.

Operation Renovation commenced when the 49-year-old Christchurch builder was reported missing to Police in May 2017.

This week police have again met with the McGrath family and reassured them that police will do their utmost to solve Michael’s disappearance.

His family have been very patient, and understand the nature and depth of work the police are undertaking to find out what happened to Michael.

"There are aspects and factors surrounding Michael’s disappearance that do concern police," says Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney.

"The investigation team are now assessing every strand of evidence collected so far in this extensive investigation.

"In recent weeks Michael’s house has been re-examined and we are now working with ESR, using the latest forensic techniques, to assess the exhibits and evidence gathered at the scene examinations.

"We have also engaged an international expert who has provided a strong evidence-based geographical profile to help locate Michael’s body.

"Detectives are assessing this information and are overlaying it with evidence gathered to date.

6000 police hours were spent at the Kate Valley Landfill and approximately 300 items seized from the area are being formally assessed for forensics.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance so far in this investigation.

"We have completed area inquiries at hundreds of homes around the suburb of Halswell and wider Christchurch, and have reviewed CCTV footage from all major businesses and areas in and around the suburb.

Thousands of leaflets have also been distributed across the Lincoln, Selwyn and Banks Peninsula areas in one of the largest geographical investigation phases we have undertaken in some years.

"This has helped us gain valuable information from the public, in particular, we have good information and sightings from Sunday evening through to Monday 21 and 22 May.

"A considerable number of people have been interviewed, and they continue to provide information to the investigation team. Key interviews with people connected to this investigation will occur again in the next fortnight.

"I am confident that this investigation is advancing and our team remains dedicated to locating Michael and providing answers for his family," says Detective Inspector Sweeney.