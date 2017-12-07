Aucklanders encouraged to plan ahead for Friday's rail strike

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 16:08

The New Zealand Transport Agency is encouraging Auckland commuters to plan their journeys, be patient and allow extra travel time during Friday’s rail strike.

"Commuters who usually use train services are more likely to use their cars instead and that’s going to put increased pressure on the roads in and out of Auckland," says the Transport Agency’s System Manager Steve Mutton.

The rail strike will begin at 2am on Friday the 8th of December and end at 2am Saturday, when normal services will resume. Buses and ferries will operate as normal.

"We ask commuters to spread out your journeys across the day to help ease traffic flows. Plan your journeys and consider leaving earlier or later than usual if possible," says Mr Mutton.

"We also encourage commuters to go online and take advantage of the NZTA’s real-time travel information and traffic updates when planning their journeys."

Check the latest traffic conditions at www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic or on social media at www.facebook.com/nztaakl and www.twitter.com/nztaakl