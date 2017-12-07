Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Shellfish biotoxin alert extended for parts of the North Island

HomeNational
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 16:25

The Ministry for Primary Industries today extended the public health warning against collecting shellfish on the west coast of the North Island in the Taranaki, Waikato, Auckland and Northland coastal regions. The warning now extends from Lower Kina Road south of Oakura northward to Tauroa Reef Point. Paralytic shellfish toxins (PST) have been detected at levels of concern. There have been suspected cases of PST illness reported from consuming shellfish in the extended area.

The warning for the North Island East Coast between Waihi and Opape remains in place.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.