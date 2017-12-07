Shellfish biotoxin alert extended for parts of the North Island

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 16:25

The Ministry for Primary Industries today extended the public health warning against collecting shellfish on the west coast of the North Island in the Taranaki, Waikato, Auckland and Northland coastal regions. The warning now extends from Lower Kina Road south of Oakura northward to Tauroa Reef Point. Paralytic shellfish toxins (PST) have been detected at levels of concern. There have been suspected cases of PST illness reported from consuming shellfish in the extended area.

The warning for the North Island East Coast between Waihi and Opape remains in place.