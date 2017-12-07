'Travel becomes the new social currency for Kiwi millennials'

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 16:35

New research from Hotels.com Mobile Travel Tracker-, has discovered a new millennial trend, of ‘travel bragging’ on social media to build kudos amongst their friends, and even faux friends on social. Trading in their #TravelBrag for ‘likes’, 26% admit they spend over four hours a day on their mobiles whilst travelling, often more glued to the small screen than the beach scene… #sorrynotsorry.

When it comes to what social savvy Kiwi travellers are bragging about on their trips, food snaps (37%) is up there. Travel braggers show off their #foodporn to those stuck at home with their marmite on vogels posting weird and wonderful dishes from across the globe. Fried spider anyone?

Being a generation of filter-loving, selfie-stick addicts, more women (38%) than men (36%) have admitted to their love of a selfie. There are also still some culture vultures out there who would rather share a cityscape (32%) than their favorite fashion (8%).

The new research has also proven the long-debated theory that romance really is dead, with 9 per cent admitting they would rather travel with their smartphone than their partner. Travellers even get more anxious when their phone runs out of battery (9%) than if they argue with their partner on a trip (8%) #FOMMO (fear of missing my mobile).

The research, commissioned by Hotels.com identifies new trends in how mobile technology is used during travel, as it launches its second annual Mobile Travel Tracker Report.

