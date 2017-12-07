Police attending serious crash in Te Atatu

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 20:40

Police and ambulance are at the scene of a serious crash in the Te Atatu Peninsula.

It was reported around 8:10pm that a cyclist and a vehicle had collided on Te Atatu Road between Cellarmans Street and Vinograd Drive.

The cyclist has serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified, and there are local diversions in place.