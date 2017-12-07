Serious crash at Dairy Flat

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Dairy Flat Highway, north of Auckland.
It happened around 9:40pm near the intersection with Potter Road.
Two vehicles are involved and more than one person has serious injuries.
There are diversions in place at Potter Road and Kennedy Road.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
