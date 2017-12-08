Dunedin Police searching for missing 13-year-old

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 06:20

Dunedin Police are looking for 13-year-old Matthew Gershom, who has not been seen since 5pm yesterday evening.

Matthew was last seen on Wakari Road, Glenleith, and is wearing a black t-shirt with white writing and black tracksuit pants.

He is approximately 150cm tall and of solid build.

Police and nine LandSAR teams, including a dog, have been looking overnight, and Matthew’s shoes have been found in the Ross Creek area but unfortunately Matthew has still not been located.

Police are asking that anyone who may be jogging or walking in the Ross Creek area this morning keep an eye out and contact Police immediately on 111 if they see Matthew.