Two dead after serious crash in Dairy Flat

Police can confirm two people have died in the crash involving two cars on Dairy Flat Highway north of Auckland this evening.
Two more people are in Auckland Hospital, one with moderate and one with serious injuries.
Diversions remain in place at Potter Road and Kennedy Road, as the Serious Crash Unit continues its investigation.
