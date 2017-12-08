Selwyn District Council services over Christmas and New Year

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 09:06

Following is a summary of Selwyn District Council services and opening hours during the holiday period.

The Selwyn Aquatic Centre is closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. On other days from 27 December-2 January it will be open from 8am-8pm. On Christmas Eve (Sunday 24th) and New Year’s Eve (Sunday 31st) the Centre will close at 6pm instead of 8pm. Normal hours (6am-9pm) resume from Wednesday 3 January 2018.

Rubbish and recycling collections scheduled on Christmas Day (Monday 25th) will take place the prior Saturday 23 December. Refuse collections scheduled on New Year’s Day (Monday 1 January) will take place the prior Saturday 30 December. All other collection days will proceed as normal.

Pines Resource Recovery Park is closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. It is open 10am-4pm on Tuesday 26 December (Boxing Day), and Tuesday 2 January. All other days are normal opening hours (9am-4.30pm weekdays and 10am-4pm on weekends).

The Council’s Rolleston Headquarters close at 12 midday on Friday 22 December and reopen with normal hours (8.30am to 5pm) on Wednesday 3 January.

Selwyn District Libraries close at midday on Friday 22 December and will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and the day after New Year’s Day.

Darfield Library will be open Saturday 23 December 9.30am-12.30pm and Friday 29 December 1-4pm. Leeston Library will be open Saturday 23 December 10am-1pm and Thursday 28 December 1-4pm. Lincoln Library will be open Saturday 23 December 9.30am-12.30pm, Wednesday 27 December 10am-1pm and Friday 29 December 10am-3pm. Rolleston Library will be open Saturday 23 December 9.30am-12.30pm, Wednesday 27 December 10am-1pm and Thursday 28 December 10am-3pm. Normal libraries hours resume from Wednesday 3 January.

Rolleston Community Centre closes at midday on Friday 22 December and reopens with normal hours on Wednesday 3 January.

Lincoln Event Centre closes at midday on Friday 22 December and reopens with normal hours on Wednesday 3 January.

The last day for booked building inspections will be 21 December. Inspections will commence again on Wednesday 3 January.

The Council’s helpline will be operating 24 hours a day over the Christmas and New Year break for urgent issues - phone 347 2800 or 318 8338 (Darfield).