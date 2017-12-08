Police investigating indecent assault in Palmerston North

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 09:10

Police are asking for the assistance of the public with enquiries into an indecent assault in Palmerston North.

Around 8pm on Wednesday 18 October 2017, Police were called to an address on Tremaine Avenue, where a man had entered the address and indecently assaulted a woman inside.

The offender was discovered by another person inside the address, and fled the scene.

He was dressed all in black and is described as fair skinned, very slim and over six feet tall.

The victim was psychically uninjured in the incident, support is being provided to her.

Police have since been making a number of enquiries into this incident but are at a stage in the investigation where we hope the public can assist.

We encourage anyone who may have information that could help us with our enquiries to please get in touch.

We understand that this incident may cause concern to residents and we want to assure the public the matter is being taken very seriously and being investigated thoroughly.

Police are appealing for sightings of any suspicious activity or people, particularly around the Tremaine and Amberley Avenue area, around the time of the incident.

We would also like to speak to the man depicted in the attached sketch, as he may be able to assist with our enquiries.

Any relevant information can be provided to Detective Carl Newton at Palmerston North Police on (06) 213 9578, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Carl Newton, Palmerston North Police.