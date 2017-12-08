Police seek man in relation to Mt Albert aggravated robbery

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 10:05

Police are looking to locate 34-year-old Nathaneil Maeva who has a warrant to arrest in relation to the aggravated robbery of a Mt Albert service station on Sunday 3 December, 2017.

Police arrested one person on the night of the robbery and are searching for Nathaneil Maeva who is actively evading Police. We are now seeking assistance from the public to help locate him.

Nathaneil has links to the West Auckland areas but is also known to frequent Auckland City and Counties Manukau areas.

He is described as 177cm tall and of solid build with a tattoo of four crosses on his right wrist and the word ‘Boston’ tattooed on his right forearm.

If you know where he is please call 111 immediately, or if you have any information that could help our investigation please contact Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City Police.