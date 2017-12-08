NZEI welcomes reports about teacher training

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 10:46

All beginning teachers should get the right support to be the best teacher that they can be, NZEI Te Riu Roa says.

NZEI Te Riu Roa has welcomed two reports into initial teacher education (ITE) recommending a strong focus on improving the quality of teacher training.

The Education Review Office and Education Council reports both reflect what beginning teachers and schools have been telling us, NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart says.

"It’s clear there needs to be better partnership between training providers and schools and secure work for new teachers. Schools also need to be resourced properly to support teachers entering the profession."

She said the numbers of teachers on fixed-term contracts was of concern, because beginning teachers need good support and mentoring, and a lack of continuity and ongoing relationship with a school can have an effect on getting the teacher to full certification.

"These are our precious new teachers, just starting out on their careers, and we need to give them everything they need to be the best they can be for children, themselves and the profession. We need to value them and all teachers."

She said there also needed to be better preparation for teachers to teach and support children with learning needs so that New Zealand can have a truly inclusive education system and that all children can reach their potential.

The Education Council also released a report today on initial teacher education, and one of the recommendations is strengthening the quality of ITE programmes.

"It may be that we need to look at the number of providers in the country, and that resources and time should go into supporting fewer providers," Mrs Stuart said.

The same report also said that beginning teachers need access to high quality mentoring when they start their first job.

Mrs Stuart said that NZEI’s Beginning Teacher Charter was a commitment to this, and principals who signed up to the charter were committed to providing effective mentoring and permanent jobs.