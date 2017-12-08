Council to advertise Chief Executive position

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 10:27

Horowhenua District Council will begin the process of recruiting a Chief Executive Officer for when the current Chief Executive Officer’s contract ends in mid-2018.

Legislation requirements mean Council Chief Executives can only be employed on a fixed term contract of five years, with an option to take up a two year extension if Council approved.

Deputy Mayor Wayne Bishop says the current chief executive Mr David Clapperton has indicated that because the district is entering a crucial period of growth that it is only right that there is long-term stability in such a crucial role.

Deputy Mayor Bishop said Councillors will now engage a recruitment company to support Councillors in the appointment process.

"Council will undergo a robust and comprehensive recruitment process to ensure we attract the right candidates and that the best person is appointed to the role" Mr Bishop said.

Mr Clapperton has indicated he will apply for the role.

The recruitment process will begin shortly and the role will be advertised in the coming weeks.