Callout to injured teen at Tutuwai Hut

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 11:24

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was dispatched at 7 pm on Thursday 7 December to the Tutuwai Hut, in the Taraua Ranges, where a 14-year-old male had sustained an injury.

The teen had injured his ankle in pools 2km from the hut. He was carried back to the hut and treated by first aiders on site. He was airlifted to Masterton Hospital for further treatment.

