Whitireia and WelTec deliver fees free and free transport in 2018

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 12:31

WelTec and Whitireia Chief Executive Chris Gosling says the government’s fees-free policy and a new free transport option for students will see a revitalised interest in polytechnic training in the Wellington region as significant barriers to tertiary study are removed.

Chris Gosling who attended the fees-free operational policy launch earlier this week at Aotea College Porirua said it was heartening to hear the Minister of Education and Prime Minister both refer to the expected growth in student numbers for those wanting to enrol in vocational training through polytechnics.

"The Government is predicting 50,000 new students will study at polytechnics and other similar training organisations as a result of the fees-free policy," says Chris Gosling. "Opening up access to tertiary level study will significantly expand the number of fees-free programmes currently available and mean more choices for students.

"Our 260 Trades Academy students who have just finished their studies where they were dual enrolled with their secondary school and with Whitireia or WelTec are eligible for one year of fees-free study in 2018. We expect high numbers of these students and other secondary school students to enrol under fees-free.

"People who are working or those seeking to re-enter the workforce will be able to retrain or upskill if they have not previously studied at a tertiary institution or not undertaken more than 60 credits at level 3 or above.

"We encourage employers to think about the training options for their staff. There has never been a better time to consider skills development opportunities for staff at no cost. As we specialise in applied vocational education we are ideally placed to meet the training needs of industry.

"For some students enrolling on a one year or less programme of study they will be able to achieve an entire qualification for free. For others studying at diploma or degree level they will benefit immediately with their first year of study being free.

"In 2018 Whitireia and WelTec will be providing a free bus service for our students. This new initiative along with fees-free study removes two key obstacles for many students wanting to study at a tertiary institution - the cost of tuition and the cost of travel.

"We are excited about 2018 and the opportunities fees-free and our new free transport service will provide," says Chris Gosling.

Background Information on the WelTec and Whitireia Bus Service

The new bus service will start no later than 5 March 2018 and run Monday to Friday during term time. The bus service will be available free of charge to all students who have enrolled with WelTec or Whitireia for study in 2018.

The new polytechnic bus service will operate in the mornings and afternoons between Whitireia and WelTec’s main campuses at Petone, Porirua and the city which includes our hospitality campus on Cuba Street and Te Auaha, our new creative campus, on Dixon Street which opens in March 2018.

Outside of the polytechnic bus operating hours students will soon be able to get fare discounts on the Wellington bus and rail network - a new scheme recently announced by the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Bus Timetable

There will be three services operating by 5 March 2018. The bus is required to pick up and drop off at set stops and will operate as follows: First service - to operate between Cuba Street Petone and Manners Street in the CBD and return, in the mornings and afternoon.

Second service - to operate between Manners Street in the CBD and Wi Neera Drive Porirua and return, in the mornings and afternoon.

Third service - to operate between Cuba Street Petone and Wi Neera Drive Porirua and return, in the mornings and afternoon.

The bus timetable is in the final stages of being confirmed and will be available on our websites www.whitireia.ac.nz, www.weltec.ac.nz and www.teauaha.com by mid-December.

Fees-Free Tertiary Study

Information about Fees-Free can be found at http://www.tec.govt.nz/ and https://www.feesfree.govt.nz/