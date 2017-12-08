New busway station for Rosedale - Auckland Transport

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 12:39

Plans have been released for a new busway station at Rosedale. This lines up with the NZ Transport Agency’s plans to extend the Northern Busway from Constellation Busway Station to Albany Station. The planned station, on the Turner’s car site, is subject to property acquisition.

The Rosedale Busway Station will include local service bus stops on Rosedale Road, drop off and pick up areas and mobility parks. Auckland Transport expects that the station will cater to around 4,000 passengers a day, provide greater accessibility to and from residential and employment catchments in the North Shore and improve public transport service reliability.

The roll out of the North Shore’s New Network next year will provide more local bus feeder services and improved routes to make it easier for customers to access Rosedale.

The plans have been unveiled on the site today by Transport Minister, Hon Phil Twyford and Mayor Phil Goff.

Mr Goff says, "The Northern Busway is a highly successful and vital public transport link, there have been more than five million trips along it in the past year. By extending it further north and building the Rosedale Station we’re opening it up to even more people and we can keep growing public transport use in Auckland.

"This will create an additional destination station for people to travel around the North Shore and into the city centre, and support all of the economic and social improvements that come with making travel easier and decreasing congestion."

Approximately 5,200 jobs will be located within an 800m walk of the new station. An additional 14,000 residents and 12,000 jobs will be located within a 10-minute feeder bus trip and another 10,000 residents and 3,000 jobs will be within a 15 to 20-minute trip.

The Rosedale Busway Station project is expected to cost approximately $70 million. This includes costs for investigating and developing the design of the station, property purchases and construction for the station as well as associated local road improvements. Construction is due to start in the middle of 2019, with the station opening in 2021.

Auckland Transport’s Chief Infrastructure Officer Greg Edmonds says plans for a park and ride were included in the initial investigation but Auckland Transport has decided against that.

"There is a need for additional park and ride facilities, they generally help with congestion but one at Rosedale would actually increase congestion on local roads and would be less cost-effective than sites like Albany or Silverdale."

An upgrade of the Hibiscus Coast Busway Station and park and ride car is already underway, it will open in February with 500 parks. AT is also continuing to pursue funding for a 500-bay multi-storey carpark in Albany to add to the existing park and ride.

Upper Harbour Local Board Chair Lisa Whyte says the board welcomes this announcement. "The station will improve transport infrastructure essential for the growth and wellbeing of Rosedale’s residential and commercial communities."

The NZ Transport Agency’s Northern Corridor Improvements (NCI) project will provide better links on the Northern Motorway (SH1) and Upper Harbour Highway (SH18), improving transport options on the North Shore for freight, cars, pedestrians and cyclists. It includes a new motorway connection between SH1 and SH18, opening up access to the Western Ring Route and airport, along with an extension of the Northern Busway up to Albany, and new shared walking and cycling paths and connections.

The NCI project has recently completed a Board of Inquiry hearing process for its consent. Pending approval, construction is expected to begin in 2018 with an expected completion date of 2021.

For more information visit www.AT.govt.nz and search for Rosedale Busway Station. Members of the public will be able to provide feedback via the website from 29 January 2018 to 2 March 2018.

Fast Facts;

- North Shore population will increase by 30% (100,000 extra people) over next 30 years. At the same time city centre employment is expected to increase by 60%. This will create more demand for North Shore residents to travel to the city centre for work.

- Albany and Constellation busway stations are the busiest with respective annual patronage of 994,000 and 810,000

- Auckland’s public transport users have clocked up 90 million trips on buses, trains and ferries over the past year

- Patronage on the Northern Busway has grown from 4.5 million trips in October 2016 to 5.1 million in October 2017. An increase of 14.1%