Exciting destination playground construction begins - NCC

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 13:05

Work is about to begin on the installation of an exciting, large scale playground at Anderson Park, Napier.

Also known as a Destination Playground, the project originally proposed in the Long Term Plan 2015-25, and following its popularity with the public who made submissions during the LTP’s consultation period, Napier City Council decided to bring forward its construction date.

The existing playground will be closed from today (Friday 8 December) to allow the construction to start. It has to be carried out over the summer months while the weather is good and there is a lower chance of flooding the site and grass being damaged.

The existing playground will be dismantled, but any of the equipment which is still in a good condition will be redistributed to other playgrounds around the city.

The skatebowl and toilet facilities will remain accessible to the public while the construction is underway.

Destination Playgrounds are popular nationally and internationally because of the diverse range of experiences they offer families, people of all ages and abilities. Like these, Anderson Park’s Destination Playground will include high and low activity areas, physical challenges in the form of swinging, sliding, climbing and spinning, structured and non-structured play, and learning opportunities.

It is expected to be finished and ready to use by mid-2018.