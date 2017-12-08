A bright Christmas without gifts for the Good Aunty

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 13:34

There’ll be no gifts under the tree for Jackie Clarke this Christmas - at, least, that’s what she’s hoping.

Jackie is The ‘Aunty in Charge’ at The Aunties - a charity that provides for the material needs of women and children who have experienced domestic violence and are staying or have stayed at safe-houses.

A former kindergarten teacher, she now works (unpaid) to source and deliver food, fridges, clothing, bedding, toiletries, and trips to the zoo or the movies (and much more!) for women and children who need a little help and kindness.

Now, all she wants for Christmas, is the chance to do more good for them.

So Jackie has ‘paid forward’ her Christmas to her own Charity, the Aunties, on a new social giving platform, The Good Registry (www.thegoodregistry.com). Jackie’s asking friends, family and anyone else who might ordinarily think about her at Christmas, not to buy her gifts, but to gift money for The Aunties instead.

She says she decided to gift her Christmas forward through The Good Registry because she doesn’t need gifts for herself - but she knows through The Aunties that a lot of people could do with the joy that her Christmas gifting could bring.

Jackie says: "It’s important to me that we really feel the spirit of Christmas and what it means in its purest sense to all the cultures that celebrate it - giving to, and connection with, other people."

Jackie is one of four people that have decided to gift forward their Christmas to The Aunties on The Good Registry since it launched two weeks ago - and about 20 more who have chosen to pay forward the giving to other charities including the SPCA, Kaibosh, Lifeline, Bellyful, the Neonatal Trust, Alzheimers NZ, KidsCan and more.

The Good Registry’s Chief of Good Christine Langdon says the new social giving platform is designed to appeal to people like Jackie who would rather do a little good for others than receive gifts for themselves.

People can use it to forgo gifts, choosing donations for a chosen charity instead, for any special event - Christmas, birthdays, engagements, weddings, anniversaries, baby showers .. the list goes on.

There are about 50 charities that people can choose from to pay forward the giving too.

Christine Langdon says people will eventually be able to give to any New Zealand charity they choose through The Good Registry, but they’re starting with a smaller number of selected charities for this Christmas to test the site with users before it grows.

She says the idea behind The Good Registry is to help people who have everything they need to answer the age-old question: ’What would you like for your birthday / Christmas / wedding / baby shower …’. - and to do some good at the same time.

"More and more people are saying ‘no gifts please’ but friends and family still want to give, which often means we end up with things we don’t love or need. The Good Registry is giving people a simple way to say ‘I don’t need anything right now, but I’d love you to give to this charity on my behalf instead’.

"It’s like any other gift registry in that you set up your own registry page, tell your friends and family, and invite them to your page if they’d like to gift. The big difference is that the only gifts are donations to charities.

Christine Langdon says: "We’re all about celebration and we’re not against gifts. But we think that when people don’t want more stuff, there’s another great option, where we can do a lot of good. While some people might not need for anything at Christmas, there are a lot of charities that do need our help.

"The beauty is that in paying it forward, we can multiply the joy of giving. There is plenty of research that shows we get more joy from giving than receiving."