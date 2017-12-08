Fatal crash south of Milton

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 13:35

Police and emergency services are attending a serious crash south of Milton.

A vehicle travelling north has collided with a truck travelling south on State Highway 1, near Moneymore Road.

A van following the other vehicle has taken evasion action and gone into a ditch.

One person has died at the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for some time, but there are diversions down Adams Flat Road and Creighton Road.

Trucks may not be able to use the diversions and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Serious Crash Unit are on the scene and will be investigating the cause of the crash.