A Hawke's Bay summer safety reminder

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 13:40

As temperatures soar and people are out and about enjoying the sunshine Eastern District Police would like to remind people to keep themselves and their belongings safe.

Acting Senior Sergeant Steve Nicoll says if you are leaving your car in a carpark or at the beach, make sure it’s locked and your valuables are removed or out of sight.

Try to park in busy, open and well-lit areas where possible.

"It takes a few extra seconds to make sure your vehicle is locked and valuables are removed, but it’s worth it."

"Opportunistic thieves can strike at any time and could be tempted by something as small as sunglasses or coins left in a centre console of a vehicle."

It’s also important to keep your home secure.

"Even if you are leaving your home for less than five minutes make sure all windows and doors are shut and locked."

For those on the roads the conditions can change during the summer so please drive safely, put your phone away and always wear your seat belt.

We want you here for Christmas.

