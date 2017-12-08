Motuoapa water supply shut down as precautionary measure

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 15:10

Taupō District Council has shut down its water intake at Motuoapa as a precautionary measure following the confirmation of potentially toxic algae in Lake Taupō.

The decision was made this afternoon following a concern about water clarity at the intake for the settlement.

Operational services group manager Kevin Strongman said testing had been done at the intake site and it was important the council erred on the side of caution until test results were available.

"We expect to get the results back on Monday morning. Over the weekend we will be trucking water from Turangi and we will reassess the situation once the results are known."

About 460 properties are affected. Residents are being asked not to use sprinklers or water outdoors until further notice.

The water intake for Hatepe was also shut down this morning due to concerns about algae being in the vicinity of the intake. Testing has also been done at this site. The risk is considered to be very low at both sites but we are erring on the side of caution.

Other water supplies around the Taupō District are at this stage unaffected. Taupō District Council has comprehensive monitoring in place to ensure the quality and safety of all drinking water at all times.

There is currently NO risk to other water supplies from this algal bloom and Taupō District Council will be increasing the frequency of testing at its other intake sites in response to the situation.