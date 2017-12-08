Police warn against dangers of window washing following fatal accident

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 15:15

Police are warning against the dangers of window washing and the risks associated with this illegal activity, following a fatal road accident involving a window washer in Greenlane.

A 16-year-old male window washer was struck by a vehicle on Great South Road on 27th November and received critical injuries.

The teenager was jogging across the road and looking in the opposite direction before he was hit by a vehicle.

Sadly, he died of his injuries at Auckland Hospital yesterday.

Police’s sympathies are with his family.

Auckland City East Area Commander Steve Clark says this tragic incident serves as a reminder of the warning of the dangers associated with partaking in this unlawful activity.

"This is a very dangerous activity, which can have serious and sometimes fatal consequences, as pedestrians risk their safety by crossing in front and around of moving vehicles.

"Since September, window washing is a traffic offence and those found to be unlawfully washing or offering to wash a vehicle on the road, which was not legally parked, could be liable to a $150 fine," says Inspector Clark.

If you notice anyone partaking in this activity, we encourage you to report it to police.

- Steve Clark, Auckland City East Area Commander.