Community contributions impress at Civic Awards Ceremony

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 15:27

The astonishing scale and diversity of the recipients’ contributions to the community was the talking point at this morning’s Hamilton City Council Civic Awards ceremony.

The Council Chamber was full to capacity with family, friends and dignitaries for the city’s annual act of appreciation. Mayor Andrew King presented each of the fifteen recipients present with a framed certificate and a lapel pin, Deputy Mayor Martin Gallagher read citations that drew warm applause throughout, and each recipient then spoke to the crowd.

Mayor King was pleased to present the Awards.

"One of my personal values is to always say thank you to those working tirelessly to improve the life of their fellow citizens," says Mayor King.

"It is great the Civic Awards recognise grassroots achievers in our community. These people are committed to building a better Hamilton, giving up their own time over many years to support a variety of communities and causes. I applaud them all."

The Civic Awards are an annual fixture in the Hamilton City Council calendar, celebrating the contributions to Hamilton made by the city's residents. Recipients are nominated by members of the community, with nominations assessed by the Council.

The full list of 2017 recipients:

Bernie and Kaye Crosby - Services to Business and the Community

Jo De Lisle - Services to Education and the Community

Jenevere Foreman - Services to the Community

Gail Gilbert - Services to the Community

Peter Humphreys - Services to Social Justice

Richard Lawrence - Services to the Community

Bill McArthur - Services to the Arts and the Community

Mhyre Oman - Services to Sport

Mark Perry - Services to the Arts and the Community

Ravinder Powar - Services to the Community

Dr Richard (Peter) Rothwell - Services to Medicine

Anthea Simcock - Services to the Community

Ken Williamson - Services to Education and the Community

Rachel Wood - Services to the Community

Marilyn Yeoman - Services to the Community (unable to attend ceremony).